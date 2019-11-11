More Than 20 Cars Vandalized With Graffiti, Sand Springs Police Say
SAND SPRINGS, Oklahoma - The Sand Springs Police Department is asking people to come forward if they noticed graffiti spray painted on their vehicles over the weekend.
Sand Springs Police said they had officers on patrol Saturday when they noticed more than 20 vehicles with graffiti.
Officers said this all happened in one area of town: on the north side of Sand Springs.
Police said they interviewed juvenile suspects as part of this investigation and said those suspects ultimately confessed to the vandalism.
Police said there may still be more people who were targeted but haven't filed a report.
They are asking victims to call 918-245-8777, and police will get your information.
Police said they are working on a full report and will give it to the District Attorney to consider whether or not to file any charges.
Police didn't release any information about the motive for the vandalism; and they said since the suspects are juveniles, they can't release their names.