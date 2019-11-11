Potential Theft At Local Brookside Business Caught On Camera
TULSA, Oklahoma - A local Brookside business is sharing surveillance video hoping you can help them find a woman they said stole hundreds of dollars worth of merchandise over the weekend.
The theft happened at Ida Red, a shop that sells Tulsa-themed clothes, music, and art.
The store hopes that by posting the video the woman will be caught.
The video showed a woman running out the door while holding several pieces of clothing.
Seconds later, store employees follow her out the door but don't catch up with her.
The woman took off in what the store said was a black pickup with tinted windows.
They do have her license plate but didn't share that information.
The store said they don't know what can be done, but they hope the video exposes the woman in the hopes that it will prevent her from stealing from other businesses.
According to the store's Instagram page, they plan on filing a police report Monday.