President Trump Attends Veteran's Day Parade Ahead Of Impeachment Inquiry Hearings
President Trump is in New York for the city's Veterans Day parade just as the House impeachment inquiry heats up.
On Wednesday, the House will begin public hearings in its ongoing impeachment inquiry into the president.
Leading off the testimony will be acting U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine, William Taylor. And Deputy Assistant Secretary of State, George Kent, is also expected to testify that day.
President Trump is calling on the GOP to help fight what he's calling a hoax and witch hunt.
However, some Republicans say they're waiting to see the evidence.
"If it can be demonstrated that the president asked for... and had the requisite state of mind, that the president asked for an investigation of a political rival, that's over the line" said Louisiana Senator John Kennedy.
Organizers of Monday Veteran's Day parade said President Trump's appearance will make him the first-known sitting president to attend the festivities in their 100-year history.