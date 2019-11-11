Wild Heart Ranch Celebrates Wildlife, Holds Fundraiser
Folks in northeastern Oklahoma celebrated Oklahoma wildlife, and over the weekend raised thousands of dollars for the area's largest animal rehab facility.
Wild Hear Ranch was taking bids and raising money to cover expenses for next year at their Dine for the Wild event.
Annette King started Wild Heart Ranch in Foyil nearly 25 years ago -- taking in and rehabbing Oklahoma's orphaned and injured native wild animals.
"The bigger we get, the more we need. It never ends" said Annette. And she said "my slogan for my rescue is 'because we all suffer the same.'"
Annette said 3,000 animals come to Wild Heart Ranch each year.
"We take everything from bunny rabbits, to bear cubs, to cougars, skunks, armadillo; everything you think of."
And since 1996, Annette said they have rescued and released 65,000 animals.
The non-profit operates 100-percent off donations, and Dine for the Wild is its largest fundraiser each year.
"I didn't do this alone. If I didn't have the help I have had, 65,000 animals would have died suffering--but didn't--and we all did that" Annette said.