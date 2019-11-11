Catoosa Police Hold No Shave November To Help Families This Holiday Season
CATOOSA, Oklahoma - Catoosa Police Officers are using their beards to help give families a great Christmas this year. The department is having a No Shave November to help raise money.
Last year, Catoosa Police raised $8,000 to give out presents, food, clothes, and gift cards to people in the community. They want to go bigger and better this year.
All of the officers in the department are growing out their beards to help raise money.
Last year, Officers gave 20 children $100 and took them to Walmart to pick out whatever they wanted for Christmas.
Right before Christmas, officers delivered Christmas dinner, presents and clothes to five families in Catoosa.
And with the money officers had left over, they went and bought gift cards; so, when they pulled people over they would give them a gift card instead of a ticket.
If you want to donate, you can either drop off a donation at the police department or donate on the Catoosa Police Department's Facebook Page.