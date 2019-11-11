Police Shoot Hong Kong Protester; Fire Tear Gas
Tensions continue to escalate in Hong Kong after at least one protester was shot by police.
This is the 6th month of protests in Hong Kong with demonstrators fighting for political reform and police accountability.
And Monday morning, things got chaotic after a protestor was shot by police.
Video of the shooting was live-streamed on Facebook; it showed two masked protestors confronting a police officer during a protest aimed at disrupting the morning commute.
Moments after this, one of the men was shot in the chest followed by two more gunshots. Both protestors were handcuffed and taken to the hospital; they are expected to be OK.
This incident marks the second time a protestor has been shot since demonstrations began in early June.
Sunday, police were seen firing tear gas at protestors as they broke windows at a shopping mall.
officials said more that 3,300 people have been arrested so far in the protests.