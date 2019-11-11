News
Mannford Police Chief Lucky Miller Killed; Mannford Officer In Custody
Monday, November 11th 2019, 9:53 AM CST
PENSACOLA, Florida - Mannford Police Chief Lucky Miller is dead after an incident in Florida, News On 6 has confirmed. A Mannford officer has been arrested.
He died Sunday night, according to sources.
Officer Michael Patrick Nealey is in jail for homicide, according to Escambia County Sheriff's Office records. Nealey, 49, is being held without bond in Pensacola.
He was booked into the jail early Monday morning, November 11.
