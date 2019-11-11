Oklahoma Towns, Businesses Honor Veterans
STILLWATER, Oklahoma - On Veterans Day, people across Oklahoma are honoring those who died for our country. Many people turned out for the 101st Veterans Day Parade in Tulsa despite the near-record cold temperatures.
The Oklahoma State University campus in Stillwater is decorated with 7,000 flags outside Edmond Low Library. Each flag includes a dog tag and the name of a fallen service member.
Northeastern State University in Tahlequah is set to unveil a Veterans Memorial statue at 1:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 11. In Tulsa, the Humane Society is waiving adoption fees for cats and dogs for those with a veterans I.D.
Several communities, including Claremore and Collinsville, are also hosting parades.
