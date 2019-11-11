Weather conditions continue to change rapidly across much of Oklahoma today and Oklahoma Department of Transportation crews continue to treat slick spots in central, southcentral and northeastern and eastern Oklahoma.

The Oklahoma City and Tulsa metro areas also are experiencing light, freezing rain that potentially will impact those traveling during the lunch hour. Crews are treating bridges and slick spots in both metro areas. I-35 travel also is impacted in multiple areas by freezing drizzle, especially in Noble, Logan and Oklahoma counties and caution is urged along the corridor.

Motorists in these areas are cautioned to plan extra travel time and to check conditions before heading to their destinations.

Meanwhile, precipitation has ended in the Oklahoma Panhandle and the surrounding northwestern counties but crews are monitoring as needed.