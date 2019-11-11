News
OHP: 1 Dead After Pursuit Ends In Crash On Turner Turnpike Near Chandler
Monday, November 11th 2019, 1:31 PM CST
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says one person is dead after a police chase ended in a crash on the Turner Turnpike near Chandler.
The crash happened Monday afternoon and caused the westbound lanes of the turnpike to be shut down for a short time.
According to troopers on scene, the vehicle was stolen in Tulsa.
Troopers said the chase started near Stroud and ended near Chandler near mile marker 168.
Authorities said speeds reached up to 100 mph. OHP said a trooper deployed stop sticks at mm 168. The suspect vehicle reportedly rolled, troopers said.
The crash happened on the shoulder of the road and crews were able to reopen the lanes quickly.
