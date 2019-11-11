Mitchell Talks: Lawmaker Considers Fight To Repeal Permitless Carry
An Oklahoma state lawmaker who opposed permitless carry says the "dangerous" way guns were being carried last week encourages him to fight to have the new law repealed.
Self-proclaimed Second Amendment auditor Tim Harper went to several Oklahoma City-area restaurants and to a church, in what he called "the ghetto," with an AR-15 strapped to his chest. That church was in Rep. Jason Lowe’s (D) Oklahoma City district. Lowe said Higgins was using his gun to try to intimidate people.
"I’ve gotten so many calls across this state from individuals who were like, 'Hey, I did not support you before, but I support you now. We understand now what this law is, and we don’t want our kids in danger," Lowe said.
Harper broadcast his audit live on YouTube. His followers urged him to use black people as "target practice." Harper insists he wasn’t trying to intimidate anyone.