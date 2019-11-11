At Union High School, during the last hour of the day, a call was made to the office with a concern about a student having something suspicious on his person. An administrator and security officer went to the classroom and escorted the student to the office. The student was found to have a handgun in a makeshift holder. The weapon and the student were secured, and law enforcement notified. It is our belief that at no time was the gun brought out at school or used to threaten students or staff. Criminal charges will be brought as well as school imposed disciplinary measures. As always, the safety and security of our staff and students continues to be our top priority. - Chris Payne