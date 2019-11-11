Bristow Family Closer To Livable Home After Community Help
BRISTOW, Oklahoma - Kelli Ables is finally getting closer to her dream home.
Ables said after months of a contractor missing deadlines, her family is getting closer to meeting the bank's deadline to make their home livable.
"We are headed in the right direction,” she said. "Finally."
We first told you about Ables last week, when the Bristow community started rallying around the mother of six, who needs the home for more space now that she has legal guardianship over children she was fostering.
Over the weekend, more than 50 volunteers, some from as far as away as Blanchard, showed up to help, with the bank's deadline looming.
"They painted our garage, they built our porch rails,” said Ables. “They cleaned, they sanded."
Ables has also found a new contractor who is working every day to help finish the job.
Their bank has also extended their home renovation loan deadline by one more week.
"Its still scary because we have a long way to go in a very short amount of time,” she said.
After our story aired Home Depot, Lowes, and a local paint company all donated supplies as well. Ables said it's now looking up - something she never thought possible just one week ago.
"There are good people in this world,” said Ables. “For that one bad person that was in this world, there are hundreds of good people.”
Ables says their new deadline is November 20th and she said they think they’ll make it.