Mannford Community Shocked After Alleged Murder Of Police Chief
MANNFORD, Oklahoma - Chief Miller was well liked in Mannford, where he had a reputation for cracking down on meth labs, and being a part of community events as well.
The shock was magnified by the fact the Chief and the detective accused of killing him were often seen together, seemed to be friends, often working together on more serious crimes. David Tiner runs a car repair shop where Miller and Nealey often stopped.
“They drove in the same vehicle a lot, didn’t anybody see this coming, it’s a tragedy for the community, and their families - our hearts go out to them," Tiner said.
During Miller’s tenure as Chief, several major disasters affected the town. “Lucky has been here through ice storms, thru tornadoes, thru wildfires,” said Colleen Castillo. “We have survived all three of those, but Lucky was there to help us get thru it.”
Miller’s time as Chief was notable for his focus on reducing meth labs with one of the last big cases coming this past April.
The now Acting Police Chief, Captain Jerry Ridley, said Chief Miller led a crackdown on meth labs that has all but eliminated them in the city.
“He was an excellent police officer. He had a nose for drugs and other things like no one I’ve ever worked with,” Ridley said.