Oologah Police: 2 Students In Custody Caught With Explosive Materials
ROGERS COUNTY, Oklahoma - Two Oologah High School students are in custody after officers said they used explosive materials outside of the school and were planning to use them to do damage inside as well.
"The criminal intent was to target some of the school. I think they were also going to target the computer systems," said Oologah Police Chief Peter Moore.
Moore said the two teens were arrested after being caught using the materials behind the high school Friday. He said they were using the explosives as a test before using it inside to damage parts of the school. More said school wasn't in session and that he doesn't believe they were going to target other students.
"If there was no intent to hurt any kids, they didn't think it through. If you set it off in a building while kids are present somebody could get hurt," Moore said.
Moore said the school suspended the boys and notified Oologah Police who then arrested them Nov. 11 at their homes. He said it's important for parents to monitor their kids' cell phones because, in this instance, they were communicating through text messages.
"Check your kid's phone every now and then. You might see something that you might want to address with them," Moore said.
"It's not a game. If you want to make a point, there's other ways to make points. If you want to get somebody's attention, there are other ways to get attention. You don't have to harm other people to do it," Moore said.