Consumer Reports Tips For Understanding Food Labeling
Consumer Reports is clearing up confusion on food packaging.
They said many food labels are unclear and not all products meet the same standard.
If you want to avoid genetically modified foods, they said you should look for a 'No GMO' label. For organic food shoppers, look for a 'USDA Organic' seal. Things also get confusing when it comes to antibiotics.
"Consumers should really look for "no antibiotics ever" and then a seal to accompany it which could be USDA processed verified or another one is USDA organic" said Charlotte Vallaeys, with Consumer Reports.
Consumer Reports said to watch out for packaging claiming 'natural' or 'all natural' because it isn't regulated by a government agency.
