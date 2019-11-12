The store will feature conventional checkout and won't use Amazon Go cashierless technology, Amazon told CNET.

A job posting describes the store as "Amazon's first grocery store." The company is hiring for a full-time "zone leader" managing an in-store zone with a starting pay rate of $16.90 per hour, according to the listing.

The online shopping giant purchased Whole Foods in 2017 for $13 billion but remains a relatively small player in the grocery business. It recently removed a $15 monthly fee for Amazon Fresh grocery delivery in a bid to undercut rival Walmart, which currently commands the lion's share of the nation's grocery market.

The company is also in talks to open grocery stores in San Francisco, Seattle, Chicago, Philadelphia and Washington, D.C., the Wall Street Journal reported in March.

This story was updated to include Amazon's statement that its new store concept would not be competing with its Whole Foods division.