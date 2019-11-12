Tulsans To Vote On Improve Our Tulsa Tuesday
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsans will head to the polls to vote on the Improve Our Tulsa tax extension as well as other issues.
This package will not increase taxes, but it will extend the tax voters approved back in 2013.
After 2 years of planning and several meetings, three ballot proposals will head to Tulsa residents to fund Improve Our Tulsa.
Improve Our Tulsa is the city's basic streets and infrastructure program. This renewal would run for the next 6-and-a-half years and is broken into three parts.
The city says about $427 million would go to street repairs and transportation projects. $193 million would go toward capital improvement projects. The final $19 million would go into the city's rainy day fund, which could be used in the event of an economic recession.
City Council Chairman Phil Lakin said this renewal of Improve Our Tulsa best meets the needs of all Tulsans, without any tax increases.
Polls open at 7 a.m. Tuesday and will stay open until 7 p.m.