The expansive trough is positioned across the east coast this morning in the polar stream while a weakening upper low across southeast Texas is in the southern stream. A surface ridge of high pressure will continue to build across Kansas into western OK while moving eastward later today influencing northeastern OK with clearing sky and cold weather. Thankfully, the pressure gradient will relax bringing lighter winds later today from the south. Another fast-moving upper trough in the northern stream will brush the state by Thursday morning and this will effectively shove another fast-moving cold front across the area late Wednesday night into Thursday morning with a reinforcement of the cold and dry air. South winds will return Friday into Saturday before another fast-moving wave in the northwest flow arrives with another system Sunday. This one may offer-up a few showers, but the chances will remain around 20 to 30% for this update due to the expected amounts and coverage. If low level moisture improves across eastern OK in the incoming data, I’ll bring this chance up even more. At this point the availability of potential moisture is the big question. While it most definitely feels very winter-like today for the rest of the week, some longer-range pattern data support a return to milder conditions in about 7 to 10 days.