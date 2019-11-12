News
State's Most Recruited High School Basketball Player Expected To Sign Tuesday
TULSA, Oklahoma - Bryce Thompson goes to Booker T. Washington High School. He's the most recruited basketball player in the state, calls Tulsa home, and Tuesday morning he plans to sign with his college pick.
He could basically play for any college team he wanted, but he's narrowed it down to four: Oklahoma State, OU, Kansas or North Carolina.
If Thompson goes with OSU, he'll join Cade Cunningham who is ranked as one of the country's top overall players.
News On 6 is told CBS Sports is coming to town to cover the moment Thompson makes his decision.
Thompson is expected to sign at 10 a.m. Tuesday morning, and News On 6 will live-stream the celebration from Booker T. Washington.