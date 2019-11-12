News
Killers Of The Flower Moon Holds Tulsa Casting Call
Tuesday, November 12th 2019, 6:50 AM CST
Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma - There will be a casting call this weekend in Tulsa for the upcoming movie Killers of the Flower Moon.
Men and women from the Osage Nation and other Native American tribes are invited to attend.
Directors are hoping to cast both speaking and non-speaking roles.
The casting call is on Saturday, November 15th from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the DoubleTree hotel near 61st Street and Yale.
The movie stars Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro.