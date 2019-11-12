Supreme Court To Hear Arguments Concerning DACA Program
The Supreme Court will hear arguments on the Trump Administration's decision to end the Obama-era DACA program.
Protections for more than 700,000 immigrants are on the line at the Supreme Court Tuesday.
This is one of the Court's highest profile cases this term; it challenges the Trump Administration's decision to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program.
The program protects immigrants brought to the U.S. as children from deportation and allows them to work here legally.
The Trump administration announced in September 2017 that it would end DACA protections, but lower federal courts have stepped in to help keep the program alive.
Now, the Supreme Court will decide whether or not the way the Trump Administration has gone about trying to end DACA complies with federal law.
Some DACA recipients, who are part of this lawsuit, are expected to be in the courtroom for the arguments.
A decision is expected by June of 2020.