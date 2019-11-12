UPDATE: Sand Springs Man Stays In Jail After Driving With Wife's Body In Car
A Sand Springs man will spend an extra 15 days in an Arizona jail after hiding his wife's dead body in his car earlier this year.
70-year-old Rodney Puckett should get out next Saturday, November 23rd. He's already served more than 180 days in jail.
Puckett was arrested back in May after an Ely, Arizona fast food worker reported seeing a car go through the drive-thru with a naked body.
Police stopped Puckett and found his 74-year-old wife's body naked and upside down in the passenger seat.
Puckett told police his wife had died in a Texas hotel, but that he continued driving.
Police said the hotel's security video showed the 70-year-old pushing his wife's body in a luggage cart--covered in a blanket--out to his car.
A medical examiner said Puckett's wife had some blunt force trauma to her head; while, an autopsy shows she suffered from heart disease.
Sand Springs police said the couple had marital and mental health issues, and had plans to divorce.
Puckett was jailed for not reporting the death.