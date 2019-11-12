News
Stock The Station Food Drive Starts Tuesday
The holidays are quickly approaching, but not every family can easily put food on the table this season.
If you want to make the holidays a little brighter for families who may be struggling financially, then this is a great way to do so.
Stock the Station starts Tuesday and ends December 13th.
If you want to donate, you can take non-perishable items like canned soup, pasta, or other canned or boxed items to any Tulsa Fire Station, Police Station, Tulsa City or County Regional Library, or Tulsa City Hall.
You can also make a financial donation directly to the food bank.
Each dollar they get can be turned into four meals.