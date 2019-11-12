News
Power Outage Affecting Tulsa Polling Locations
TULSA COUNTY, Oklahoma - Multiple Tulsa polling locations are affected by a power outage Tuesday morning in the are of 51st Street and Sheridan.
The Tulsa County Election Board officials said the outage is impacting at least four polling locations.
However, voters are still able to cast their ballots during the power outage.
Officials said that voters can fill out their ballots and insert them into the locked emergency bin; at the end of the day, the bin will be opened and ballots will be ran through the machines at the affected locations.
PSO officials said almost 3,000 customers were without power.