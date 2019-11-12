News
Standoff Underway After Pursuit Ends Near 17th & Memorial In Tulsa
Tuesday, November 12th 2019, 11:06 AM CST
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa Police and the Oklahoma Highway Patrol are in standoff with a suspect at an apartment complex near 17th and Memorial Tuesday morning. The man ran into a complex after a pursuit ended in the area.
Oklahoma Highway troopers said they were chasing a truck that had been reported stolen, and the driver did not pull over. They asked for TPD's help in the chase, troopers said.
The agencies are now involved in the standoff as they try to persuade the suspect to give himself up. The public should avoid the area if possible.
News On 6 has a crew at the scene and will update this developing story.