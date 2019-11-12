Equipment Failure Shuts Off Natural Gas To City Of Kiefer
KIEFER, Oklahoma - Chief of Police Johnny O'Mara said the City of Kiefer is without natural gas Tuesday. The outage was caused by an overnight equipment malfunction, he said.
Oklahoma Natural Gas and city crews are working to restore service.
City workers are going door to door, turning off meters so ONG can repair the failed equipment, according to O'Mara. Once the equipment has been fixed, gas customers will have to be at their homes or businesses when calling for gas to be restored.
"Emergency trailers which can supply gas are being provided to Kiefer City Hall which will be open for vulnerable persons," he said.
"Local restaurants, Country Hills Diner and Deb's Drive-In, are also being provided with emergency gas for patrons needing food service."