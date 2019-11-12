Laura Allen, Wellness Program Manager at Montereau, shares the recipe for a warm and filling chili with sweet potatoes.

Ingredients:

  • 1 medium yellow or white onion (diced // coconut or olive oil)
  • 3 medium sweet potatoes (scrubbed clean + chopped into bite sized pieces: 3 potatoes yield ~4 cups)
  • 1 16-ounce jar salsa (chunky is best)
  • 1 15-ounce can black beans (with salt // if unsalted, add more salt // slightly drained)
  • 2 cups vegetable stock
  • 2 cups water
  • 1 Tbsp chili powder
  • 2 tsp ground cumin
  • 1/2 tsp ground cinnamon
  • 1/2 tsp chipotle powder

For serving:

  • Fresh cilantro
  • Chopped red onion
  • Guac / Avocado
  • Lime juice
  1. In a large pot over medium heat, sweat onions in 1 Tbsp oil and season with a healthy pinch each salt and pepper. Stir and continue cooking on medium heat until translucent and soft.
  2. Add sweet potato and any desired spices at this time. Cook for 3 minutes.
  3. Add salsa, water, and vegetable stock.
  4. Bring mixture to a low boil on medium high heat and then lower heat to medium-low and simmer. Add black beans, cover and cook for at least 20 minutes more, preferably 30 - or until the sweet potatoes are fork tender and the soup and thickened.
  5. Serve with fresh cilantro, onion, avocado, and/or lime juice.