Mannford Police Chief Lucky Miller was killed November 10th at the hands of his partner during an altercation at their hotel in Pensacola, Florida while attending a convention.



Lucky leaves a wife and 3 children and many family and friends who loved him. We would like to help his wife with the cost of flying him home and getting the funeral cost covered.



We feel his wife should be able to focus on her and her children's grief and not stress all the cost related to his untimely death.



All funds raised will go to his wife.