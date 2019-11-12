Fundraising Account Set Up For Mannford Police Chief's Family
MANNFORD, Oklahoma - A family friend has established a GoFundMe account for the family of Mannford Police Chief Lucky Miller who was killed in Florida Sunday night, November 10. A detective in his department, Mike Nealey, has been charged with second-degree murder in Miller's death.
The two men were attending a law enforcement convention in Pensacola, Florida when they got into an altercation.
The GoFundMe account states:
Mannford Police Chief Lucky Miller was killed November 10th at the hands of his partner during an altercation at their hotel in Pensacola, Florida while attending a convention.
Lucky leaves a wife and 3 children and many family and friends who loved him. We would like to help his wife with the cost of flying him home and getting the funeral cost covered.
We feel his wife should be able to focus on her and her children's grief and not stress all the cost related to his untimely death.
All funds raised will go to his wife.