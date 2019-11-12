News
Tulsa's Most Wanted Accused Of Assault, Burglary, Kidnapping
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa Police need help finding their Most Wanted suspect. Police said Shannon Scott strangled his girlfriend.
Investigators said he also assaulted her while he was holding her one-year-old baby in a car seat. They said the baby fell out of the car seat onto the ground.
Scott is wanted for several violent complaints including, domestic assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, threatening a violent act, burglary and kidnapping.
If you know where he is, call Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS.