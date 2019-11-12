Filmmakers Bringing Oklahoma Stories To The Big Screen
OKLAHOMA CITY - Oklahoma’s red dirt is red hot in the film industry right now.
Actor Matt Damon has been spotted all over town on social media. He’s filming “Stillwater” about an oil worker whose daughter is accused of murder overseas.
On Tuesday, crews were filming a scene on the campus at Metro Tech by Will Rogers World Airport.
Actor Jesse Eisenberg just wrapped shooting another film.
Director Martin Scorsese is still scouting Oklahoma for his film adaptation of "Killers of the Flower Moon."
“We are hoping to land that project. We are talking with them every day,” said Tava Maloy Sofsky, Director of the Oklahoma Film and Music Office.
This year, Oklahoma will host 34 productions, utilizing its $8 million annual film rebate program.
That's triple the number from two years ago.