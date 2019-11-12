The Estate is pleased that a settlement has been reached with Tulsa County. After nearly eight (8) years of hard-fought litigation, the case is now resolved once and for all. Along the way, we had the privilege of bringing Mr. Williams’ story to light. It is a story that should never be forgotten. The suffering that Mr. Williams endured, and the inhumane treatment he encountered at the Tulsa County Jail, simply cannot be tolerated in a civilized society. The comprehensive opinion and order entered earlier this year by the Tenth Circuit Court of Appeals is a landmark, and will be cited in civil rights cases for years to come. This will be Elliott’s legacy. The amount of the settlement is believed to be Oklahoma’s largest ever in a civil rights death case. It is a complete resolution of all issues in the case. The Estate agreed to this settlement, in part, to avoid additional delays, arguments and possible appeals concerning the issue of “setoff”. It is the Estate’s hope that the settlement will provide deterrence for future civil rights violations. Section 1983 provides a vehicle for ordinary citizens to hold governmental officials accountable for civil rights violations. This case is proof that even the most powerful governmental officials can be held responsible for maintaining an unconstitutional medical delivery system.