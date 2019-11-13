Juul also said it will cut costs by nearly $1 billion, including by laying off marketing and government affairs staff, a company spokesperson told CBS News. A bare-bones marketing team will focus its efforts on direct marketing to adult smokers. Juul also has suspended all broadcast, print and digital advertising in the U.S.

The company's restructuring plans include ramping up efforts to reduce and prevent underage use, investing in scientific research, and investing in developing new technologies, the spokesperson said.

Juul, which hired an average of 300 people per month last year, said the layoffs are necessary to "right-size" the business. The company has more than 4,000 people, and all those who are laid off will receive separation packages, the company said.