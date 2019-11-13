Chilly Weather Continues; Weekend System Brings Shower Chances
We’re tracking two systems over the next 7 days, and a pattern change for next week. Chilly to cold weather will remain today with highs in the upper 40s east and lower 50s west along with gusty south to southwest winds from 15 to 25 mph. The rest of the week will continue remaining well below the seasonal average, but we’ll not be as cold as previous few days. The first front crosses the area later tonight with no precipitation. The 2nd system will pass near the area Sunday with a chance for spotty showers as another cold front moves across the state.
The upper flow currently from the northwest will support another fast-moving wave to brush the plains Thursday, but the low-level moisture is greatly lacking. Dew points currently in the single digits will come up after the passage of this late-night system with daytime highs Thursday reaching into the upper 40s. We should continue to have mostly sunny sky Thursday after a few morning clouds exit the region. North winds will remain Thursday in the 10 to 15 mph range with south winds returning Friday morning with lows in the 20s. Afternoon highs will reach the lower to mid-50s Friday. The first round of the Oklahoma High School football playoffs will be cold with game time temps near 40 along with a light south wind.
The 2nd system will near the state for the 2nd half of the weekend, but most of Saturday should be fine for outdoor activities with morning lows in the 30s followed by afternoon highs in the mid-50s. A few lower 60s will be possible across southeastern Ok Saturday afternoon.
Sunday midday to afternoon, the cold front should enter our region with a few showers possible before the front exits by evening across southeastern OK. The moisture return will remain meager so any precipitation amounts, if any, will be light. The EURO data continue to offer a better chance of showers compared to the GFS but we’re continuing with a low chance until we see better moisture returning in the observation network.
We’ll have north winds behind the front Sunday afternoon along with clouds and highs in the lower 50s. South winds quickly return Monday of next week as the upper air pattern transitions from the northwest to southwest and brings a very robust storm system across the plains for the middle of next week. Before this occurs, a modest warm-up is possible with temperatures near or slightly above normal for a few days next week.
Thanks for reading the Wednesday morning weather discussion and blog.
have a super great day!
Alan Crone