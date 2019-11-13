The upper flow currently from the northwest will support another fast-moving wave to brush the plains Thursday, but the low-level moisture is greatly lacking. Dew points currently in the single digits will come up after the passage of this late-night system with daytime highs Thursday reaching into the upper 40s. We should continue to have mostly sunny sky Thursday after a few morning clouds exit the region. North winds will remain Thursday in the 10 to 15 mph range with south winds returning Friday morning with lows in the 20s. Afternoon highs will reach the lower to mid-50s Friday. The first round of the Oklahoma High School football playoffs will be cold with game time temps near 40 along with a light south wind.