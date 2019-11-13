According to The Guardian, Harrods said it will allow 160 families who haven't spent $2,500 at the store to visit the Christmas Grotto, representing about 3.6% of the expected visitors.

In addition to spending at least $2,500 at Harrods to gain entry to the Christmas Grotto, visitors will also have to buy tickets at about $25 a pop, according to the department store website.

Still, even if you splurged on a shopping spree at Harrods before the Grotto opens on November 15, you're not likely to gain entry: Harrods said the Grotto is now fully booked.