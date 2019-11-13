Crews Work To Restore Gas After Equipment Failure In Kiefer Fixed
KIEFER, Oklahoma - ONG said the freezing temperatures this week caused an equipment failure that cut off gas to the City of Kiefer.
ONG has fixed the equipment. Now, they are going door-to-door to restore gas for more than 500 residents.
Oklahoma Natural Gas said as of Tuesday night they had 21 teams out through Kiefer, going door-to-door to restore gas in people's homes.
Door tags with the Kiefer Public Utility number were left on doors if people weren't home.
ONG brought in about 20 temporary gas trailers and hooked them up to two restaurants. They also hooked up to city hall to give residents shelter and to the school.
Now, if you still need your gas turned back on, ONG said you have to be home or at your business, when they turn it back on.