Tulsa Police Look For Suspect After 2 People Shot
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa Police said two people are in the hospital after they were shot in a neighborhood near Harvard and Admiral.
Officers said they were patrolling the area when they heard people yelling for help and went to check out.
They found two people who had both been shot in the leg.
The victims told police they saw a white Ford F-150 stop, and a woman got out of the truck holding a cell phone and told the victims they were filming a documentary. That's when a man in the truck pulled out a handgun and shot at them several times.
Officers said they looked for the people in the truck but couldn't find them. They also looked at surveillance video from the nearby QuikTrip but didn't see the truck.
If you know where the shooter might be, call Crime Stoppers at 918-596 COPS and you can remain anonymous.