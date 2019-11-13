News
Election Results: Improve Our Tulsa Passes, Catoosa School Bond Fails
TULSA COUNTY, Oklahoma - The results are in from Tuesday's election: the Improve Our Tulsa tax renewal passed overwhelmingly, but Catoosa's School Bond failed.
A lot of Tulsans clearly want to see the city's infrastructure needs addressed, as Improve Our Tulsa passed with about 85 percent of the vote.
In Catoosa, voters did not pass a school bond issue. The bond needed 60 percent to pass, but only got 53.
It would have let the school district buy nearly 30 acres of land for two new school buildings. The bond would have also raised property taxes by about $5 for every $100 in taxes.