Body of Mannford Police Chief Lucky Miller To Be Flown Back to Oklahoma
The body of Mannford Police Chief Lucky Miller is expected to be brought back to Oklahoma Wednesday.
Investigators said one of Miller's officers killed him in Florida while the two were there for a police training conference.
Miller's body will be flown from Pensacola to Oklahoma City Wednesday. From there, a procession of law enforcement officers will lead the body back to Stroud, where Miller leaves behind a wife and three children.
News On 6's sources said a Creek County D.A. investigator will fly back with the body.
Mannford Detective Mike Nealey is in jail and charged with second-degree murder in the death of Miller.
During a video court appearance Tuesday, a judge set Nealey's bond at half a million dollars.
An arrest report said a hotel worker discovered Miller while looking into a noise complaint in the room where he and Nealey were staying.
One witness reported to deputies that he heard a "roaring" noise and a man yelling, "Stop it, Mike."
The arrest report said that phrase started out loud "then grew quieter before stopping altogether." Another person staying at the hotel said there had been loud noises coming from the room for a couple of hours, the arrest report stated.
The report said when the worker went into the room for a welfare check, he found Nealey sitting on top of Miller. The report said the worker had to pull Nealey off of Chief Miller.
By the time emergency responders arrived, Miller was dead. The report said he'd been beaten.
It said when an investigator tried to question Nealey, he was not able to give any information about what had happened.
Miller's funeral services have not been set, but News On 6 will update you as soon as we have that information.
An online fundraiser has been set up to help his family with getting Miller’s body back to Oklahoma and funeral expenses.
