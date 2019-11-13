Brief Filed in Johnson & Johnson Opioid Case
Attorneys for Johnson & Johnson said the input of some of Oklahoma's state leaders regarding the opioid crisis is not needed.
Governor Kevin Stitt, the House Speaker, and Senate President Pro Tem filed a brief asking the judge to consider additional payments from the company might be needed to help reduce the opioid crisis in the future.
Attorneys for Johnson & Johnson clapped back saying there's not need for the judge to allow state leaders to intervene in the case.
The attorneys called it "unnecessary, redundant and unpersuasive."
In August, District Judge Thad Balkman ordered Johnson & Johnson to pay $572 million to Oklahoma for their part in creating Oklahoma's opioid crisis.
Balkman has not yet released his final order, and there is no word on when he's expected to do that.