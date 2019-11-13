 

TULSA, Oklahoma - Kitchen manager Danny Milan and owner/operator Dino Nithianandan joined News On 6 to show us how to make their Taziki's Chicken Kabobs.

 

Recipe for Chicken Kabobs (recipe is for 4 lbs of thawed chicken)

Ingredients in mixing order:

0.5 cup of olive oil

0.5 cup of lemon juice

1 TBSP of Oregano

0.5 TSP of salt

1 TSP of black pepper

 

Procedure:

Combine olive oil, lemon juice, oregano, salt & pepper and whisk in mixing bowl

Cut chicken into ¼ inch pieces

Place in a bowl with other ingredients and mix

Marinate chicken for a minimum of 2 hours before cooking

Soak wooden skewers in water for 10 minutes then add chicken to skewers

Place chicken on a sheet pan – add 2 cups of water in between the chicken skewers

Bake in the oven for 10-15 min. at 350 degrees. Internal temp should be 165 degrees

Once cooked, place finished chicken on kabobs and serve with your favorite side!