Taziki's Chicken Kebobs
TULSA, Oklahoma - Kitchen manager Danny Milan and owner/operator Dino Nithianandan joined News On 6 to show us how to make their Taziki's Chicken Kabobs.
Recipe for Chicken Kabobs (recipe is for 4 lbs of thawed chicken)
Ingredients in mixing order:
0.5 cup of olive oil
0.5 cup of lemon juice
1 TBSP of Oregano
0.5 TSP of salt
1 TSP of black pepper
Procedure:
Combine olive oil, lemon juice, oregano, salt & pepper and whisk in mixing bowl
Cut chicken into ¼ inch pieces
Place in a bowl with other ingredients and mix
Marinate chicken for a minimum of 2 hours before cooking
Soak wooden skewers in water for 10 minutes then add chicken to skewers
Place chicken on a sheet pan – add 2 cups of water in between the chicken skewers
Bake in the oven for 10-15 min. at 350 degrees. Internal temp should be 165 degrees
Once cooked, place finished chicken on kabobs and serve with your favorite side!