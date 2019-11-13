Tulsa First Responders Rappel Down City Hall For Special Olympics
TULSA COUNTY, Oklahoma - Tulsa Police and Tulsa Fire worked together on Wednesday to raise money for Special Olympics as six Tulsa police officers rappelled 200 feet off the side of Tulsa City Hall.
This is the first year officers rappelled as a way to raise money for the event. Osage SkyNews 6 HD flew overhead as the officers made their way down the side of the building. Officers say the challenge is similar to the Polar Plunge officers do in the winter.
The six officers are part of the Tulsa police special operations team and they were joined by the Tulsa Fire Department lent their rappelling gear to officers. Officers say they want to make this an annual event and they hope it will inspire other special operations teams around the state to join them.
"Really what we hope to get from this is to challenge the other major cities, Oklahoma City, the other cities in our state to get their swat team out there, raise some money for these kids and show them how much we support their community and their efforts," said Lt. Jason Muse.
If you want to donate you can go to www.mysook.org and you can click to donate to the special operations team.