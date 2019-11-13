News
Stillwater Teen Charged With Murder, Accused Of Fatally Shooting Caretaker's Boyfriend
Wednesday, November 13th 2019, 1:09 PM CST
Updated:
The 17-year-old accused of killing his caretaker's boyfriend was charged with first-degree murder, Stillwater police reported.
Coryon Maryell Leray Thomas, 17, is accused of fatally shooting 26-year-old Mandrale Alexander Henry.
The shooting happened about 4:15 a.m. Sunday at a residence in the 4100 block of W Westbrook.
Thomas was taken into custody. Police recovered a shotgun at the scene.
Henry was taken to Stillwater Medical Center where he died.
Thomas was living at the residence of his father's ex-girlfriend with her four children, police said.
The four children were in the residence when the shooting occurred.