News
Former Broken Arrow City Employee Pleads Guilty Child Sex Crimes
TULSA COUNTY, Oklahoma - A former Broken Arrow city employee pleaded guilty to child sex crimes this week.
Bigby was found guilty of making lewd proposals to a child and soliciting sex with a minor. Prosecutors say Jeffrey Todd Bigby messaged who he thought was a teenage girl on social media, but it was an undercover Tulsa officer.
Bigby worked for the city of Broken Arrow as a stormwater manager and was placed on paid administrative leave July 23, according to city officials. He has been employed by the city for 19 years.
He will be sentenced in February.