Tulsa Tech Riverside Hosts Youth Drone Competition
TULSA, Oklahoma - This week Tulsa Tech’s Riverside Campus is hosting nearly 1,000 elementary, middle and high school students in a drone competition sponsored by Flight Night.
“Almost a thousand kids right here in Tulsa Oklahoma competing in programming and flying drones,” said Xan Black, the executive director of the Tulsa Regional STEM Alliance.
The theme is Star Wars, so it was no surprise to see Storm Trooper Helmets and an occasional light saber. The competition has two parts and begins once the teams arrive.
First, they must program their drone to fly by itself over a prescribed course. The teams could re-program and repeat this part as many times as they needed.
The second part was to pilot your drone over an obstacle course, through hoops and around objects. Finally the drones have to fly through the Death Star, all the while avoiding being shot out of the air by Storm Troopers shooting nerf balls.
STEM lessons can be exciting and fun, and many of the kids can't wait to try it again.