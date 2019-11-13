News
Basketball Fans Take Part In Trav's Coats For Kids Program
TULSA, Oklahoma - College basketball fans are getting behind Trav's Coats for Kids program.
At Tuesday night's basketball game between ORU and TU fans got in free as long as they brought a coat to donate. The schools are also having the challenge to see which one can collect the most coats.
The winner will have its flag flown above the city hall. No word yet on which team collected the most coats but as for the game itself TU took home the win.
If you'd like to donate to Trav's coats for kids you can drop off new or gently used coats in kids or adult sizes to any Yale Cleaners location.