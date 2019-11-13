Roasted Vegetable Frittata With Asiago Cheese
serves 4-6
Ingredients
- 1 medium-size red onion, peeled and cut into 1/2” pieces
- 1 red bell pepper, seeded, and cut into 1/2” pieces
- ½ zucchini, cut into 1/2” cubes
- 2 red new potatoes, cut into 1/2” cubes
- 3 tablespoons olive oil, divided
- 8 eggs, beaten
- ¾ tsp. salt
- ½ tsp. ground pepper
- ½ cup freshly grated Asiago cheese
Preheat oven to 375 degrees.
Line a baking pan with foil. Place red onion, red bell pepper, zucchini, and chopped potatoes on foil and drizzle with 2 tablespoons of olive oil. Salt and pepper.
Put in oven and roast for 25 minutes.
Whisk eggs and salt and pepper in a medium bowl.
Preheat a ten-inch non-stick skillet on medium-high heat, and add 1 tablespoon olive oil (or butter).
Turn oven to broil.
Add vegetables to skillet and pour egg mixture on top. Stir lightly and turn down the heat to medium-low. Cook for five minutes, lifting sides of fritter with a silicone spatula allowing eggs to flow underneath.
When eggs are mostly set up, sprinkle cheese on top and put in broiler for 2 minutes, or until eggs are tender and set.
Slide onto platter and cut into wedges. Serve warm.