Man Electrocuted While Working On Broken Arrow Bridge Repair, Causes Power Outage
TULSA, Oklahoma - According to the Tulsa Fire Department, a man was electrocuted while working on the Broken Arrow bridge, which caused power outage in the area.
According to officials, the man has received medical attention and the outage is near 2500 East 15th Street. The Broken Arrow Expressway has been closed in both directions. 15th street is also closed.
PSO is on scene trying to get the power restored. According to officials, power should be restored soon.