Mannford Police Chief's Body Escorted Across State By Oklahoma Law Enforcement
Mannford Police Chief Lucky Miller's body was escorted across state from an Oklahoma airport.
"It's hard to lose a husband especially when you have three children and the situation and he was a very good man, he was a very honorable man," said Ann Haile, a family friend.
Several police cars escorted Miller's body from Will Rogers World Airport in Oklahoma City back to Stroud.
Miller lived in Stroud with his wife and three kids. He was the police chief in Stroud for nearly ten years before became chief in Mannford.
Joni Bennett whose husband is a police officer in Stroud said Miller is like family.
"You all come together as a community It's a family even though I'm not an officer myself we are all apart of the law enforcement family and we are here to support everybody," Bennet said.
Whitney Hart, the owner of 99 Nutrition in Stroud donated all of her profit from today to help Miller's family.
"They are such a big part of the Stroud community and we wanted to give back to the family because of their loss," Hart said. We are here for them we care about them the whole community cares about them and we are just wrapping arms around them."
Mannford Detective Mike Nealey is in jail and charged with second-degree murder in the death of Miller.
An arrest report said a hotel worker discovered Miller while looking into a noise complaint in the room where he and Nealey were staying.
One witness reported to deputies that he heard a "roaring" noise and a man yelling, "Stop it, Mike."
The arrest report said that phrase started out loud "then grew quieter before stopping altogether." Another person staying at the hotel said there had been loud noises coming from the room for a couple of hours, the arrest report stated.
The report said when the worker went into the room for a welfare check, he found Nealey sitting on top of Miller. The report said the worker had to pull Nealey off of Chief Miller.
By the time emergency responders arrived, Miller was dead. The report said he'd been beaten.
It said when an investigator tried to question Nealey, he was not able to give any information about what had happened.
An online fundraiser has been set up to help his family with getting Miller’s body back to Oklahoma and funeral expenses