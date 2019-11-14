Investigation Underway After Box Truck Destroyed In Tulsa County Fire
TULSA COUNTY, Oklahoma - Tulsa County Sheriff's deputies are investigating the cause of a fire that destroyed a box truck overnight.
Sheriff's deputies say the fire destroyed the box truck around 12:15 a.m. Thursday morning.
Liberty Firefighters said they arrived to find the box truck in flames, but they were able to quickly get it out.
Deputies said the box truck didn't have any tags, and they couldn't find a vehicle identification number on it.
Deputies said there was a woman with the truck when they arrived who, they believe, was drunk. So, they arrested her. It's not clear yet where the box truck came from.
Investigators aren't sure what started that fire, and they're looking into whether it was stolen and possibly involved in a robbery.
No one was injured.